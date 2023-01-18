The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider Richard Stearn Sells 13,750 Shares

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) insider Richard Stearn sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,472 ($54.57), for a total transaction of £614,900 ($750,335.57).

Shares of BKG opened at GBX 4,337 ($52.92) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.36. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,120 ($38.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,505 ($54.97). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,879.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,761.61. The firm has a market cap of £4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,055.23.

BKG has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.91) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,807 ($46.46) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,567.43 ($55.73).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

