Phillip Bentley Purchases 180 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) insider Phillip Bentley bought 180 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($182.31).
Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 13th, Phillip Bentley acquired 202 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £151.50 ($184.87).
Mitie Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of LON MTO opened at GBX 83.30 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,165.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.66. Mitie Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 44.70 ($0.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 84 ($1.03).
Mitie Group Cuts Dividend
About Mitie Group
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
