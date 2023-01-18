FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Oatly Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.07. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 48.68% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. The business had revenue of 183.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 209.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 6.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 2.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 1.28 and a 12 month high of 7.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Oatly Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Oatly Group by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Oatly Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

