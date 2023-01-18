Gordon Joseph Neilly Purchases 54 Shares of Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL) Stock

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) insider Gordon Joseph Neilly acquired 54 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 482 ($5.88) per share, for a total transaction of £260.28 ($317.61).

Personal Assets Trust Price Performance

Personal Assets Trust stock opened at GBX 480.50 ($5.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,550.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 478.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,952.16. Personal Assets Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 465.50 ($5.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 506 ($6.17).

Get Personal Assets Trust alerts:

Personal Assets Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

