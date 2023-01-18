Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($6.27) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($6.51). The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.89) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $217.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.18 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $47.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.50. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $55.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $34,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,276.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $74,404.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,152,980.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $34,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,276.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,678 shares of company stock worth $458,740. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

