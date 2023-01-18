Christopher Samler Acquires 266,667 Shares of Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC) Stock

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Rating) insider Christopher Samler acquired 266,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £58,666.74 ($71,588.46).

Induction Healthcare Group Price Performance

LON:INHC opened at GBX 22.50 ($0.27) on Wednesday. Induction Healthcare Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 20.40 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 68 ($0.83). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 36.47. The firm has a market cap of £20.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.

About Induction Healthcare Group

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Induction Switch that allows healthcare professionals to bypass the hospital's switchboard, helping them locate extensions, return bleeps quickly or send instant, and role-based messages in a secure environment; Induction Zesty, a software-as-a-service platform, which allows patients to book and access their appointments, read their clinical letters, store a copy of their clinical records, and provide data to their care teams remotely; and Induction Guidance, a platform to create, edit, and publish their own local guidance and policies.

