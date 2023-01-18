Christopher Samler Acquires 266,667 Shares of Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC) Stock

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Rating) insider Christopher Samler acquired 266,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £58,666.74 ($71,588.46).
Induction Healthcare Group Price Performance
LON:INHC opened at GBX 22.50 ($0.27) on Wednesday. Induction Healthcare Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 20.40 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 68 ($0.83). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 36.47. The firm has a market cap of £20.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.
About Induction Healthcare Group
See Also
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Induction Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Induction Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.