Virginia Holmes Purchases 2,000 Shares of Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) Stock

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating) insider Virginia Holmes acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,298 ($15.84) per share, for a total transaction of £25,960 ($31,677.85).

Murray International Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

LON MYI opened at GBX 1,294 ($15.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,232.38. Murray International Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,090.04 ($13.30) and a one year high of GBX 1,374 ($16.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,322.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,260.27.

Get Murray International Trust alerts:

Murray International Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Murray International Trust Company Profile

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.