Virginia Holmes Purchases 2,000 Shares of Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) Stock

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating) insider Virginia Holmes acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,298 ($15.84) per share, for a total transaction of £25,960 ($31,677.85).
Murray International Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
LON MYI opened at GBX 1,294 ($15.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,232.38. Murray International Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,090.04 ($13.30) and a one year high of GBX 1,374 ($16.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,322.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,260.27.
Murray International Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.
Murray International Trust Company Profile
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
