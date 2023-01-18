Trevor Brown Purchases 350,000 Shares of Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) Stock

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating) insider Trevor Brown acquired 350,000 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($34,167.18).

Trevor Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Trevor Brown acquired 250,000 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($27,455.77).

On Friday, November 4th, Trevor Brown acquired 170,000 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £13,600 ($16,595.49).

Braveheart Investment Group Trading Down 2.8 %

LON:BRH opened at GBX 8.75 ($0.11) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 18.07 and a current ratio of 18.75. Braveheart Investment Group plc has a one year low of GBX 7.45 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 26 ($0.32). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.68. The stock has a market cap of £5.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.67.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

