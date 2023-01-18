Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.59) Per Share (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($2.59) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.54). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RRGB. CL King initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $8.80 on Monday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $18.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $140.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.49.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.27. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $286.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.53 million.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Conforti acquired 8,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,032.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $191,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 121.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 45,852 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

