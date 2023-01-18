David Alliance of Manchester Purchases 2,170,000 Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) Stock

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Rating) insider David Alliance of Manchester purchased 2,170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £564,200 ($688,468.58).

N Brown Group Trading Up 8.6 %

LON BWNG opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.38) on Wednesday. N Brown Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 18.75 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 42.86 ($0.52). The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.35. The company has a market cap of £145.05 million and a PE ratio of 1,050.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentials brands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

