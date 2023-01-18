Richard Bernstein Acquires 200,000 Shares of Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Stock

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Rating) insider Richard Bernstein purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($36,607.69).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 22nd, Richard Bernstein bought 380,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £53,200 ($64,917.63).

On Monday, November 7th, Richard Bernstein bought 132,500 shares of Insig AI stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £25,175 ($30,719.95).

Insig AI Stock Performance

Insig AI stock opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.29 million and a P/E ratio of 1,550.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.13. Insig AI Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 12.85 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 51.90 ($0.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insig AI Company Profile

Insig AI Plc provides data science and machine learning solutions. It offers ESG Disclosure research tools; Filing DB, a database of extracted and structured text from company filings and is optimized for investors; and Bespoke data science solutions. Insig AI Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

