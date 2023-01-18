FY2022 Earnings Estimate for SciPlay Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SciPlay in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for SciPlay’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SCPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SciPlay to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum raised SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on SciPlay to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $15.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69. SciPlay has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.38.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.54 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SciPlay by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in SciPlay in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

