FY2022 EPS Estimates for SM Energy Decreased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $7.29 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.52. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.27 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $835.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%.

SM Energy Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $33.50 on Monday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 2.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $954,217.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,988,000 after purchasing an additional 676,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SM Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SM Energy by 88.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Stories

