Raymond James Lowers NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) to Outperform

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$16.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$17.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.85.

TSE:NVA opened at C$12.23 on Monday. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.98 and a 1 year high of C$14.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.89.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$445.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 3.2899997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 15,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$201,058.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,524,730. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 15,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$201,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,210 shares in the company, valued at C$2,524,730. Also, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 35,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$466,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at C$1,015,170. Insiders have sold a total of 115,944 shares of company stock worth $1,548,306 in the last quarter.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

