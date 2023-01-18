Research Analysts Set Expectations for K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 11th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$47.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$74.67 million.

K92 Mining Stock Down 6.4 %

Separately, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.71.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$8.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 35.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.01 and a twelve month high of C$10.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.52.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

