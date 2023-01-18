FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Reduced by Analyst

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance
Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $12.00.
About Vestas Wind Systems A/S
Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.
