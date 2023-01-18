Desjardins Comments on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.15.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

