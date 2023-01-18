Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.75 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 46.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$8.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.38. The stock has a market cap of C$732.07 million and a PE ratio of 3.91. Obsidian Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.62 and a 52-week high of C$15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$276.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy will post 3.9799999 EPS for the current year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

