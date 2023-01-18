Raymond James Lowers Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$70.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

IMO has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$77.46.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IMO opened at C$66.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$69.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.85 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$48.63 and a 12-month high of C$79.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.69 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 9.9899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.