Raymond James Lowers Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$70.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.
IMO has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$77.46.
Shares of IMO opened at C$66.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$69.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.85 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$48.63 and a 12-month high of C$79.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
