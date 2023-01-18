Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.79.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Up 0.4 %

LUN opened at C$8.99 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$846.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$924.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.