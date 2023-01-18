FY2022 EPS Estimates for CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) Cut by Pi Financial

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CCL Industries in a research report issued on Monday, January 16th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now anticipates that the company will earn $3.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.58. Pi Financial also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.
CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.63 billion.
