Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Raised to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DPM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$7.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$5.41 and a 1-year high of C$8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.36.

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The mining company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$167.86 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

