Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Headwater Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Headwater Exploration Trading Up 0.8 %

HWX stock opened at C$6.27 on Monday. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of C$4.79 and a 1-year high of C$8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$99.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Kevin Olson sold 76,644 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total value of C$475,729.31. In other Headwater Exploration news, Senior Officer Jonathan L. Grimwood sold 89,875 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$539,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,000,000. Also, Director Kevin Olson sold 76,644 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total transaction of C$475,729.31.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

See Also

