Raymond James Downgrades Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) to Market Perform

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$6.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$7.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

KEL has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.89.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$5.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$4.47 and a 52-week high of C$8.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.71. The stock has a market cap of C$959.84 million and a P/E ratio of 6.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$143.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David John Wilson bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.65 per share, with a total value of C$266,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,240,040 shares in the company, valued at C$89,466,186.

About Kelt Exploration

(Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.