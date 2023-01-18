Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PEY. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.07.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$13.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.85. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$8.75 and a 52-week high of C$17.13.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$374.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.9600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Brian Davis acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$749,047.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,240 shares in the company, valued at C$3,254,461.58. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Brian Davis purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$749,047.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,254,461.58. Also, Director Don Gray purchased 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.60 per share, with a total value of C$3,796,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,168,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,055,515.60. In the last three months, insiders have bought 341,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,954,527 and have sold 131,661 shares valued at $1,833,146.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

