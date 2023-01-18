Cormark Weighs in on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.03.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SSL opened at C$7.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$6.29 and a one year high of C$11.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 13.42.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.43 million.

Insider Activity at Sandstorm Gold

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson purchased 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,025,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,231,114.50. In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.05 per share, with a total value of C$136,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,025,690 shares in the company, valued at C$7,231,114.50. Also, Senior Officer Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 82,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total transaction of C$598,523.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$534,823.56.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.