Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$30.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERF. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.22.

TSE ERF opened at C$23.54 on Monday. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$12.96 and a 1-year high of C$25.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 5.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.01.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$940.16 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.6699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

