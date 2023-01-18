Raymond James Lowers MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$21.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on MEG. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.56.
MEG Energy Price Performance
MEG opened at C$20.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.88. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$24.47.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
