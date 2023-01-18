Raymond James Lowers MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$21.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MEG. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.56.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Price Performance

MEG opened at C$20.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.88. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$24.47.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.39). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.42 billion. As a group, analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.