Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$8.00 price objective on Crew Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Crew Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.36.

Crew Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$5.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$822.57 million and a P/E ratio of 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.87 and a 12-month high of C$6.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.67.

Insider Transactions at Crew Energy

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$132.95 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 1.2000001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 59,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.76, for a total value of C$342,199.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 758,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,372,493.70. In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total value of C$626,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,522,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,535,117.18. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 59,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.76, for a total value of C$342,199.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 758,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,372,493.70. Insiders have sold 356,768 shares of company stock worth $2,227,482 in the last 90 days.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

