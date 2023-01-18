Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Lowered to C$41.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.82% from the company’s current price.

POU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.56.

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$31.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.78. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$22.16 and a 1 year high of C$40.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.49.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$607.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 6.4299994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Geral Bell sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.57, for a total value of C$69,638.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$947,394.87. In other news, Director James Geral Bell sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.57, for a total value of C$69,638.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at C$947,394.87. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 11,207 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.97, for a total value of C$358,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$531,354.30. Insiders acquired 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $51,572 over the last 90 days.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

