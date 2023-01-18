Stifel Nicolaus Increases Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$31.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PXT. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$28.00 price objective on Parex Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

Parex Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Parex Resources stock opened at C$21.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of C$17.81 and a 12 month high of C$30.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parex Resources

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C($0.64). The company had revenue of C$528.94 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 6.6803584 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total transaction of C$354,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,380,779.10.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

