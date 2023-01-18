Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$31.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.18% from the stock’s previous close.

VET has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. ATB Capital set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.60.

Shares of VET opened at C$20.78 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.07 and a 12 month high of C$39.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C($0.61). The company had revenue of C$964.68 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 9.0100004 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

