Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$80.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s previous close.

TOU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$87.90.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 2.9 %

TOU opened at C$69.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$23.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$41.09 and a one year high of C$84.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$73.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 11.9900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$64.80 per share, with a total value of C$323,977.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,634,974 shares in the company, valued at C$559,506,594.32. In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$64.80 per share, with a total value of C$323,977.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,634,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$559,506,594.32. Also, Director Janet Weiss acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$68.83 per share, with a total value of C$34,414.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$680,228.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,505.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

