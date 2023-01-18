Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.25.
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$44.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.41 billion and a PE ratio of 7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.89. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$32.08 and a one year high of C$53.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.27, for a total value of C$985,386.00.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
