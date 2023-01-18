Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.25.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$44.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.41 billion and a PE ratio of 7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.89. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$32.08 and a one year high of C$53.62.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.89 billion. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 6.3299997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.27, for a total value of C$985,386.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

