Raymond James Lowers Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Price Target to C$3.00

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$2.20 price target on shares of Rubellite Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubellite Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.80.

Rubellite Energy Stock Up 19.4 %

RBY opened at C$2.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$117.85 million and a PE ratio of 6.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.56. Rubellite Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy ( TSE:RBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$13.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Rubellite Energy will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

