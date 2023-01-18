Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.62% from the company’s current price.

TPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$24.50 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Topaz Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.44.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$21.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$16.90 and a 52 week high of C$24.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.44.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$81.68 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$47,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$595,250. In other Topaz Energy news, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$47,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$595,250. Also, Director Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$209,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,312,160.45. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,622 shares of company stock valued at $177,739.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

