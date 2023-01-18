Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.61.

Spartan Delta Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE SDE opened at C$15.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.01. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.02. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$6.53 and a 12-month high of C$16.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$1.03. The company had revenue of C$317.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 2.8599997 earnings per share for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

