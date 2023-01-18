Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) PT Raised to C$15.00

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 118.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of SLS stock opened at C$6.87 on Monday.

Shares of SLS stock opened at C$6.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$834.08 million and a PE ratio of -9.61. Solaris Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.57 and a 12-month high of C$15.85.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

