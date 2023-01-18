Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.90% from the stock’s previous close.

SGY has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cormark reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.75.

Shares of SGY opened at C$9.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.14. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$919.43 million and a PE ratio of 8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$179.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

