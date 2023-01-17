Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $863,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $245.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.65. The company has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

