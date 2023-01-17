Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 21,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 462,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 40,206 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 22,350 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 523,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after buying an additional 148,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

