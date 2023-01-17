NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,060 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,497 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.80.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $168.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.79 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

