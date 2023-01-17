Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.19. The company has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

