CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,793 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 211.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $584,800,000 after buying an additional 7,820,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after buying an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $952,245,000 after buying an additional 4,324,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $175.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.