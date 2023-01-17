Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,326 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $166,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $200.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $235.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

