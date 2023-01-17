North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 4,407 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.2% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Pfizer by 528.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 253.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,480,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $48.37. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

