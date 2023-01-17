L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 100.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.07.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,391 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $197.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.87 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

