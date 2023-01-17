Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,843 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,881 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,714,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $213.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.08.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.