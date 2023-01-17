North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 73 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,236 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lane Generational LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in Adobe by 85.8% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 16,847 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Adobe by 24.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth $493,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth $9,978,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,861 shares of company stock worth $9,059,395. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 0.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $344.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $160.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $540.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.66.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.23.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.