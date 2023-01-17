Clear Street Markets LLC Buys Shares of 1,790 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,790 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.23.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,395. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $344.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.91 and its 200 day moving average is $348.66. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $540.46.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

